UE sophomore Nick Smith named MVC Pitcher of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this season, sophomore pitcher Nick Smith was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.

He wins the honor after pitching a complete game, 7-inning shutout against the Sycamores.

Smith now boasts a 3.67 ERA this season, a 1.40 ERA in conference play.

The Aces return home Tuesday to take on Belmont at 6 p.m..

