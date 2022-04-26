Birthday Club
UE sophomore Nick Smith named MVC Pitcher of the Week

By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this season, sophomore pitcher Nick Smith was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.

He wins the honor after pitching a complete game, 7-inning shutout against the Sycamores.

Smith now boasts a 3.67 ERA this season, a 1.40 ERA in conference play.

The Aces return home Tuesday to take on Belmont at 6 p.m..

