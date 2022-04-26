Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 4/26
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The former Evansville parks director is facing a dozen felony charges including fraud and forgery. Documents show his actions caused the city to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Six people are facing charges after authorities say they worked together to bring contraband into the Webster County Jail. Among the six was a deputy jailer.

The identity of the body found in Owensboro has been released. Authorities say no foul play is suspected.

Storms ripped through northeast Ohio, spawning at least one tornado. So far, no injuries were reported.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

