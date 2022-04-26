Birthday Club
Taco Festival returning to downtown Evansville for 4th year

By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 4th annual Evansville Taco Festival is returning soon.

The event has been postponed the last two years due to COVID.

“We are extremely happy to see the community come together for another exciting day of tacos, sweets, live entertainment and so much more family-fun!” said Joe Notter, Festival Organizer. “Ticket sales are up about 20% from our best year, and if the weather holds out, it will be a big day for the local businesses participating and tourism.”

This year’s festival features:

15+ taco trucks and food booths

Outdoor stage with several performances

Corn hole tournament

Live mariachi

Mechanic Bull Rides

Tailgate games

5 level pepper eating competition

Salsaritas Taco eating competition

La Campirana’s Piñata smash for kids and adults

Retail and arts boutiques

Officials say a portion of ticket sales will go directly to higher education scholarships for local Latino students.

