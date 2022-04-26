Birthday Club
Survivor of serial railroad killer to speak at event on Owensboro’s riverfront

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - New Beginnings is bringing a special speaker to Owensboro’s riverfront.

Holly Dunn Pendleton, the sole survivor of the serial railroad killer, will speak at Smothers Park Tuesday night.

The nonprofit is calling the event “Unmasked” and it will also feature a photo collection showing the journey of victims of crime.

New Beginnings is a nonprofit that helps victims of sexual assault.

That event starts at 6 p.m.

