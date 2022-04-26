Sunny and milder through Thursday, scattered frost possible Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned on Tuesday as temperatures eased up into the middle 60s. Clear again Tuesday night. A frost advisory is in effect for Wednesday morning as temperatures will drop into the upper 30s, so some scattered frost may develop. Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 70. Thursday will bring a few more clouds and highs in the lower 70s. Cloudy skies for Friday with scattered showers. Rain chances will continue through the weekend with highs warming into the middle 70s Saturday through early next week.

