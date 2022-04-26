Birthday Club
Signature named best charter high school in the country

Signature School (Archives)

By Samantha Johnson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new report shows Evansville’s Signature School is still one of the best schools in the nation.

U.S. News and World Report named Signature School the “best charter high school” in the country.

The report also ranked the school as the second “most challenging school” in the nation, and the 3rd best overall high school.

This is the first time Signature School has made it into the top 5.

The publication bases its rankings on things like college readiness, curriculum and graduation rate.

Signature School is a public charter school in downtown Evansville, open to Indiana students.

