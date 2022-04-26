Birthday Club
Section of Hogue Road closed in Evansville

Section of Hogue Road closed in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hogue Road is closed from Boehne Camp to Red Bank Road on Evansville’s west side.

This is for the ongoing Refresh Evansville water line work.

It’ll be closed for about 60 days.

That closure starts near Perry Heights Middle School and Corpus Christi Catholic School is on that closed stretch.

Local traffic is allowed. All others will have to find another route.

Section of Hogue Road closed in Evansville.
Section of Hogue Road closed in Evansville.

