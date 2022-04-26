EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hogue Road is closed from Boehne Camp to Red Bank Road on Evansville’s west side.

This is for the ongoing Refresh Evansville water line work.

It’ll be closed for about 60 days.

That closure starts near Perry Heights Middle School and Corpus Christi Catholic School is on that closed stretch.

Local traffic is allowed. All others will have to find another route.

Section of Hogue Road closed in Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.