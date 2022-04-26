Birthday Club
Public hearing on Mid-States Corridor set for Tuesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can attend a public hearing Tuesday night about the Mid-States Corridor.

INDOT’s website says It would begin at State Route 66 near the Natcher Bridge crossing the Ohio River at Rockport.

It’ll continue through the Huntingburg and Jasper area and extend north to connect to Interstate 69.

This means officials will have to get land from homeowners, but INDOT says it’ll make traveling easier between southern Indiana counties.

You can share opinions from 5:30 to 7:30 Tuesday night at the West Gate Academy in Odon.

If you can’t make it, there’s another one Thursday at the Jasper Arts Center on College Avenue.

Officials say there will be a public comment period that’s limited to two minutes per person.

Officials say speakers will need to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

