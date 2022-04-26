Birthday Club
Part of construction detour closed in Francisco due to fire

Fire near CR 250 S and 650 E in Francisco
Fire near CR 250 S and 650 E in Francisco(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - This Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is telling drivers to avoid CR 250 S at CR 650 E in Francisco.

They said just before 11:15 a.m. Tuesday that it would be closed for one to two hours because of structure fire.

C.R. 250 S. is part of the local detour to get through Francisco due to the construction on State Road 64.

We are working to get more information.

