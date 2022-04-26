Sheriff: Parents charged with murder after baby dies of starvation

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested for murder and neglect of dependent resulting in death in Warrick County.

Detectives say 23-year-old Caylin Monroe and 22-year-old Jakob Scott were taken to jail Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the investigation began in February 2022 after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3844 Honeysuckle Dr. because of an unresponsive infant.

They say first responders found the baby dead.

The Sheriff says the baby, Silas Scott, died of starvation. According to his obituary, he was just shy of three months old.

Investigators say they gathered enough information to submit the case for review by the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Warrick County Coroner, Warrick County EMS, the Boonville Fire Department, and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The couple is being held without bond. The Sheriff tells us the they are both Silas’ parents.

