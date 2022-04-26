Owensboro man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy case
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in a drug conspiracy case.
Federal officials say 32-year-old Ryan Compton and 41-year-old Christopher Berry, of Harned, Kentucky worked together to distribute meth in the Tri-State in 2020.
Berry was sentenced last year to 15 and a half years.
