Owensboro man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in a drug conspiracy case.

Federal officials say 32-year-old Ryan Compton and 41-year-old Christopher Berry, of Harned, Kentucky worked together to distribute meth in the Tri-State in 2020.

Ryan Compton (Daviees County Detention Center)

Berry was sentenced last year to 15 and a half years.

