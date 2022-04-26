New Bally’s signage going up at Evansville casino

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The transformation from Tropicana Evansville to Bally’s Evansville is almost complete, as new signage is now being installed at the casino downtown

Bally’s branded directional signs have been installed during the past week. Officials say soon, with the installation of hotel signs and a new digital marquee, located at the main entrance, the exterior sign project will be completed.

[Previous: Tropicana makes official change to Bally’s Evansville Casino]

They say Bally’s dice, cards, gaming chips, and table game layouts are now live on the casino floor.

Tuesday, crews removed the Tropicana Evansville rooftop sign and began replacing it with Bally’s sign on the west end of building on Riverside Drive.

They’ll move to the east side of the building Wednesday.

Thursday, they’ll remove the Le Merigot wall sign and replace it with a Bally’s sign on east side of Legend’s Tower.

Then on Monday, crews will remove the Tropicana Evansville digital marquee sign and replace it with a new Bally’s digital marquee sign at main entrance.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.