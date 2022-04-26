Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Maryland assisted-living facilities ordered to pay $950K in back wages, penalties after paying health care workers less than min. wage

A judge ordered IHCC to pay the employees $466,642 and an equal amount in liquidated damages,...
A judge ordered IHCC to pay the employees $466,642 and an equal amount in liquidated damages, in addition to $16,716 civil money penalty for overtime violations – a combined total of $950,000.(SimpleFoto via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Md. (Gray News) – Essential workers at four assisted-living facilities in Maryland fell victim to employers who failed to pay them all the wages they legally earned.

According to the Department of Labor, an investigation revealed caregivers and technicians who were working at one of four centers owned and operated by International Health Care Consultants, Inc. were paid less than the federal minimum wage.

IHCC paid some workers a day rate of $65 per day for 12 hours of work, the Department of Labor reports, which equals less than $5.42 per hour.

Other employees were paid $80 a day for 12 hours of work, less than $6.67 per hour.

Additionally, investigators found some employees were only paid a day rate for 12 hours when working overnight 24-hour shifts.

After nearly four years of litigation, a consent judgment was entered by the U.S. District Court on April 21, 2022, to resolve the violations, according to the Department of Labor.

A judge ordered IHCC to pay the employees $466,642 and an equal amount in liquidated damages, in addition to a $16,716 civil money penalty for overtime violations – a combined total of $950,000.

“The significant amount of money due to just 27 employees indicates that these employees worked very long hours, often with little or no sleep at all during their shifts,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Nicholas Fiorello, in Baltimore. “We remain steadfast in ensuring essential protections for essential workers, and providing clear, confidential compliance assistance to any worker or employer with questions.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Holtz
Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Timothy Michael Brown III.
Affidavit: Man stabbed while trying to buy marijuana
Visitors to Owensboro now being tracked with cell phones
Visitors in Owensboro now being tracked from their cell phones
Robert A. "Cowboy" Jones
Legendary jockey ‘Cowboy Jones’ passes away

Latest News

Fire generic
Part of construction detour closed in Francisco due to fire
Madisonville man accused of sexually assaulting underage victim
Incident near Edwards Co. courthouse
Edwards Co. courthouse closed due to ‘incident’
Deputies looking for car that reportedly hit & killed man in Daviess Co., Ind.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calls Moscow’s talk of nuclear war “saber-rattling” and says...
Nobody wants nuclear war, Secretary of Defense says