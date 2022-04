MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 25-year-old Madisonville man is accused of sexually assaulting an underage victim.

Officers say Edward LeGrand assaulted the victim on three different occasions.

According to police, he admitted to the incidents during an interview.

LeGrand was arrested and booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

