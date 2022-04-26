Birthday Club
ISP: Impaired driver arrested after driving 105 mph on I-69

Matthew Hill
Matthew Hill(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police arrested a man Monday afternoon after stopping him for speeding on I-69.

According to a press release, a sergeant was patrolling I-69 when he stopped a driver for driving 105 mph.

That driver was identified as Matthew Hill, of Jasper.

ISP says Hill showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

ISP also says Hill had a BAC of .19%.

Hill was arrested and is being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.

He is facing a charge for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .15% or more.

