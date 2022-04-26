Investigation underway into ‘receipt irregularities’ at Burdette Park

VANDDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding confirms his office investigating a report of irregularities in campground receipts at Burdette Park.

He says they are awaiting the results of an investigation by the State Board of Accounts.

Attorneys for the Vanderburgh County Commission sent the following statement:

“On December 3, 2021, Burdette Park Director, Jerry Grannan, referred a matter for investigation to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office. Director Grannan discovered irregularities relating to the accounting of Campground receipts. As this relates to personnel matters and an ongoing investigation, no further information will be disclosed while the investigation is pending. The matter has also been referred to the State Board of Accounts which is jointly investigating the matter with the Sheriff’s Office. Burdette Park and Vanderburgh County are committed to cooperating with law enforcement to fully resolve this issue and will update the matter when appropriate. All inquiries should be directed to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.”

The Commission posted a job opening for Campground Manager last month.

