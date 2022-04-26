Birthday Club
Indiana primary election a week away

Primary elections a week away
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are a week out from the primary election. That means early voting is winding down.

You can vote Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 and Friday from noon to 6.

You can vote early at the following EVPL locations:

  • Central
  • McCollough
  • North Park
  • Oaklyn
  • Red Bank

Then this Saturday, the Old National Events Plaza, Northeast Park Baptist Church and Cedar Hall School will be open for early voting.

Old National is open from 8 to 3 with the church and Cedar Hall School open until 4.

Early Voting ends May 2.

Old National will also be open that day too.

Election Day is May 3.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

