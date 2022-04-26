Indiana primary election a week away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are a week out from the primary election. That means early voting is winding down.

You can vote Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 and Friday from noon to 6.

You can vote early at the following EVPL locations:

Central

McCollough

North Park

Oaklyn

Red Bank

Then this Saturday, the Old National Events Plaza, Northeast Park Baptist Church and Cedar Hall School will be open for early voting.

Old National is open from 8 to 3 with the church and Cedar Hall School open until 4.

Early Voting ends May 2.

Old National will also be open that day too.

Election Day is May 3.

