Hopkins County hosts expungement event to help people wipe their records clean

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County held its first ever expungement event on Tuesday, April 26.

People in the county and surrounding counties with criminal records got to come for a second chance to find employment.

Event officials say this event is to help people “wipe their records clean.”

The event was held at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville and the turn out was more than event officials expected, with 100 attendees in less than 30 minutes.

Molly Deahl with the West Kentucky Workforce Board says she’s hopes this event can give people who need it a brand new start.

The expungement event was hosted in partnership with 11 different departments and organizations across the county and state, including the child support unit at the county attorney’s office and economic development.

Several local attorneys were on-site to discuss cases.

Background checks and community resources were also provided.

Deahl says she even invited several second-chance employers in the area.

“Since COVID we have seen an up-tick in the amount of second chance employers in the area,” said Deahl. “I think employers are willing to take a look at this population because there are so many positions that need to be filled. So, we have a whole list that we’ve invited today. A lot of them are here and we are just thrilled that they want to give that second chance to people.”

Economic development officials say the need for this event sparks from having more than 1,500 jobs available in the county.

They also say this event could help people who were laid off at the Robards Tyson plant, because Tyson is one of the largest second-chance employers in the area.

Deahl says she’s excited she could help those people.

“I’m honestly just humbled and very excited for these folks to get back into the workforce,” said Deahl. “You know, they’ve been through a lot. I don’t think anyone should be punished for the rest of their lives for one mistake, so I’m just really excited for them and hopefully this is a brand new start for them.”

The Minority Economic Development Council also had a booth set up inside for people to register to vote.

Council members say they want people to know they can still have their right to vote, even if their record doesn’t get cleaned.

On the civil rights restoration website there’s an application to fill out to restore your voting rights.

If you are unsure of your voting eligibility status, you can check that here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.