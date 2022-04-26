Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Harrison High School hires Oties Epps as girls head basketball coach

UE women’s basketball head coach from 2011-2016
Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former University of Evansville women’s basketball head coach Oties Epps was hired as the new head coach of the Harrison High School girls basketball team.

Epps coached the Aces from 2011-2016, and is currently a physical education teacher at Harrison.

The Evansville School Corporation announced the hire at their board meeting Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Holtz
Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Timothy Michael Brown III.
Affidavit: Man stabbed while trying to buy marijuana
6 people accused of bringing contraband into Webster Co. Jail
6 people accused of bringing contraband into Webster Co. Jail
Robert A. "Cowboy" Jones
Legendary jockey ‘Cowboy Jones’ passes away

Latest News

Oties Epps hired as Harrison High School girls basketball head coach
Oties Epps hired as Harrison High School girls basketball head coach
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Forest Park vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Forest Park vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Forest Park vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Forest Park vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Reitz vs. North
H.S. Baseball Highlights: Reitz vs. North