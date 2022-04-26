Harrison High School hires Oties Epps as girls head basketball coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former University of Evansville women’s basketball head coach Oties Epps was hired as the new head coach of the Harrison High School girls basketball team.

Epps coached the Aces from 2011-2016, and is currently a physical education teacher at Harrison.

The Evansville School Corporation announced the hire at their board meeting Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.