Hancock Co. woman sentenced in child porn case

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hancock County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple child pornography offenses.

Court documents state that 40-year-old Shasta Maria Coiles of Lewisport was sentenced last week on three counts of production of child porn, two counts of distribution of child porn and one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Officials say this happened in March of 2020, and Coiles was arrested that same month by special agents with the FBI.

They say she will also be placed on supervised release for her lifetime.

