Green River District reports 3 new COVID deaths, 54 cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 54 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, April 19.

Officials say of the new cases, 25 were in Henderson County, 18 were in Daviess County, five were in Webster County, four were in Union County and two new cases were in Ohio County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included two residents of Henderson County and a resident of Ohio County.

The district is now reporting an average of eight new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,460 cases, 390 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,324 cases, 119 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,539 cases, 102 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,747 cases, 167 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,951 cases, 52 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,590 cases, 52 deaths

Union Co. - 4,282 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,401 cases, 26 deaths

