Former parks director pleads not guilty to fraud charges

By Lesya Feinstein and Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, former Evansville Parks Director Brian Holtz pled not guilty to several felony charges.

Holtz appeared in court Tuesday where he plead not guilty to 12 counts including fraud, officials misconduct, counterfeiting and forgery.

Officials say the Circuit Court recuses itself and the case will be moved to the Superior Court.

After a months long investigation, charges were filed against Holtz on Monday.

Investigators claim they found dozens of incidents dating back to 2017 that involve Holtz submitting counterfeited invoices, involving more than $13 million.

[Previous Story: Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery]

Our 14 News reporter Lesya Feinstein spoke with detectives Tuesday regarding the case.

She will have an update on this story later.

