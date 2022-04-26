Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Edwards Co. courthouse closed due to ‘incident’

Incident near Edwards Co. courthouse
Incident near Edwards Co. courthouse(Viewer)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Edwards County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at the courthouse.

Illinois State Police confirm they are assisting.

The sheriff says no one is in danger, but everyone is asked to stay clear of the courthouse.

All court is canceled for the day.

Officials have not said what type of incident they are working on.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Holtz
Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Timothy Michael Brown III.
Affidavit: Man stabbed while trying to buy marijuana
Visitors to Owensboro now being tracked with cell phones
Visitors in Owensboro now being tracked from their cell phones
Robert A. "Cowboy" Jones
Legendary jockey ‘Cowboy Jones’ passes away

Latest News

Fire generic
Part of construction detour closed in Francisco due to fire
Madisonville man accused of sexually assaulting underage victim
Deputies looking for car that reportedly hit & killed man in Daviess Co., Ind.
Green River District reports 3 new COVID deaths, 54 cases over past week