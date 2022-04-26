Edwards Co. courthouse closed due to ‘incident’
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EDWARDS CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Edwards County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at the courthouse.
Illinois State Police confirm they are assisting.
The sheriff says no one is in danger, but everyone is asked to stay clear of the courthouse.
All court is canceled for the day.
Officials have not said what type of incident they are working on.
