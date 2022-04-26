Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Deputies looking for car that reportedly hit & killed man in Daviess Co., Ind.

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County, Indiana deputies are looking for the car that hit and killed a man on I-69.

It happened over the weekend in the southbound Lanes just north of the Washington exit.

Deputies say 27-year-old Marty Thompson was killed when he was walking along the road.

They say that’s after Thompson swerved off the road and ended up stopping in some rip-rap.

Deputies say Thompson tripped while walking, and that’s when he was hit.

He later died at the hospital.

Deputies say if you saw this happen, you’re asked to call them.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Holtz
Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Timothy Michael Brown III.
Affidavit: Man stabbed while trying to buy marijuana
Visitors to Owensboro now being tracked with cell phones
Visitors in Owensboro now being tracked from their cell phones
Robert A. "Cowboy" Jones
Legendary jockey ‘Cowboy Jones’ passes away

Latest News

Fire generic
Part of construction detour closed in Francisco due to fire
Madisonville man accused of sexually assaulting underage victim
Incident near Edwards Co. courthouse
Edwards Co. courthouse closed due to ‘incident’
Green River District reports 3 new COVID deaths, 54 cases over past week