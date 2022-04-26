Deputies looking for car that reportedly hit & killed man in Daviess Co., Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County, Indiana deputies are looking for the car that hit and killed a man on I-69.

It happened over the weekend in the southbound Lanes just north of the Washington exit.

Deputies say 27-year-old Marty Thompson was killed when he was walking along the road.

They say that’s after Thompson swerved off the road and ended up stopping in some rip-rap.

Deputies say Thompson tripped while walking, and that’s when he was hit.

He later died at the hospital.

Deputies say if you saw this happen, you’re asked to call them.

