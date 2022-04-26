Deaconess holding ribbon cutting for new GI Specialty Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess is celebrating its GI Specialty Center.

Constructions wrapped up on the new facility.

The celebration is at 1 Tuesday afternoon in front of the building on the south side of the Deaconess Gateway campus.

There will be a tour after the ribbon cutting.

Those who go should plan to wear a mask inside.

