Deaconess holding ribbon cutting for new GI Specialty Center
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess is celebrating its GI Specialty Center.
Constructions wrapped up on the new facility.
The celebration is at 1 Tuesday afternoon in front of the building on the south side of the Deaconess Gateway campus.
There will be a tour after the ribbon cutting.
Those who go should plan to wear a mask inside.
