Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Cool and sunny today, frost possible tonight

4/22 14 First Alert
4/22 14 First Alert
By Arden Gregory
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A little chilly out there this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We have plenty of sunshine on tap all day today, but that will not be enough to overcome a cold wind from the northwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts around 20 mph. Our temperatures will only make it into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, which is more than 10° below average for this time of year.

Tonight will be clear, calm and cold as temperatures fall back into the upper 30s. Areas of patchy frost are possible late tonight into early Wednesday morning, so a Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the Tri-State from 3 AM to 8 AM Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another sunny day, but without that northwest wind, it will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds move in Wednesday night, and Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain returns to the forecast Thursday night and continues on and off through the weekend and into early next week as multiple frontal systems move through our region.

One of those weather systems will be a warm front that will move through the Tri-State on Saturday. Although that front will bring us our best chance of rain, it will also usher in some warmer air from the south and send our high temperatures in the mid 70s for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Holtz
Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Timothy Michael Brown III.
Affidavit: Man stabbed while trying to buy marijuana
6 people accused of bringing contraband into Webster Co. Jail
6 people accused of bringing contraband into Webster Co. Jail
Robert A. "Cowboy" Jones
Legendary jockey ‘Cowboy Jones’ passes away

Latest News

4/25 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/25 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Sunshine returns with cooler temps on Tuesday
Rainy morning, much cooler temperatures
14 First Alert 4/25 - Midday
14 First Alert 4/25 - Midday