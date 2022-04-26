Cool and sunny today, frost possible tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A little chilly out there this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We have plenty of sunshine on tap all day today, but that will not be enough to overcome a cold wind from the northwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts around 20 mph. Our temperatures will only make it into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, which is more than 10° below average for this time of year.

Tonight will be clear, calm and cold as temperatures fall back into the upper 30s. Areas of patchy frost are possible late tonight into early Wednesday morning, so a Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the Tri-State from 3 AM to 8 AM Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another sunny day, but without that northwest wind, it will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds move in Wednesday night, and Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain returns to the forecast Thursday night and continues on and off through the weekend and into early next week as multiple frontal systems move through our region.

One of those weather systems will be a warm front that will move through the Tri-State on Saturday. Although that front will bring us our best chance of rain, it will also usher in some warmer air from the south and send our high temperatures in the mid 70s for the weekend.

