Beshear cites ‘drafting errors’ in vetoing scholarship bill

(Charles Gazaway (custom credit) | Source: WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has cited “drafting errors” in vetoing legislation that had been intended to expand the use of state lottery-supported scholarship money.

The Democratic governor said Monday he supports the bill’s original intentions.

That included expanding scholarship funding for proprietary education and for nonviolent offenders under the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship program.

But he said drafting errors would lead to unintended consequences that would undermine the bill. He urged lawmakers to fix those errors in another bill next year.

Several organizations had urged the governor to veto the measure.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

