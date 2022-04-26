Affidavit: Man arrested after large amount of drugs, guns, money found in home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators say they found a large amount of drugs, guns and money after searching an Evansville man’s home.

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force says they were investigating 30-year-old Damontrae Bellamy for dealing cocaine.

They received a search warrant for Bellamy’s home in the 2200 block of North Seventh Avenue.

Investigators say they found about 27 grams of cocaine in the master bathroom. They say they also found nearly $10,000 in cash.

In a living room closet, they say they found two AR-15s and a handgun.

In the kitchen, authorities say they found a white powder substance in a plastic container. They say it had a field weight of 110 grams, and the substance tested positive for cocaine.

They say there was also a vacuum-sealed bag with nearly 170 grams of marijuana in the kitchen.

Bellamy was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces dealing charges.

