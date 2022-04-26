Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

120,000 pounds of beef recalled over E.coli concerns

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns,...
More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.(Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray) - More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to E.coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services issued the recall on beef products that were manufactured between Feb. 1 and April 8, according to an FSIS notice. The recalled brands include Nature’s Reserve, SEG, Thomas Farms, Tajima Beef Patties and Marketside Butcher wagyu beef, WAVE reported.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no reports of people getting sick after eating the recalled ground beef products.

The USDA lists beef items and product codes that are being recalled can be viewed as well as labels for the affected products.

The agency said it’s concerned that some products may be in people’s refrigerators or freezers.  

People who have these products are urged not to eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Most people infected with E.coli O103 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, but in rare cases, more serious illnesses may result, including a type of kidney failure. Seek medical attention if you or a loved one develop concerning symptoms.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Holtz
Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Name released of woman found dead at Owensboro riverfront
Timothy Michael Brown III.
Affidavit: Man stabbed while trying to buy marijuana
Visitors to Owensboro now being tracked with cell phones
Visitors in Owensboro now being tracked from their cell phones
Robert A. "Cowboy" Jones
Legendary jockey ‘Cowboy Jones’ passes away

Latest News

Fire generic
Part of construction detour closed in Francisco due to fire
Madisonville man accused of sexually assaulting underage victim
Incident near Edwards Co. courthouse
Edwards Co. courthouse closed due to ‘incident’
Deputies looking for car that reportedly hit & killed man in Daviess Co., Ind.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin calls Moscow’s talk of nuclear war “saber-rattling” and says...
Nobody wants nuclear war, Secretary of Defense says