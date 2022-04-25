Wassmer leads Aces in opening round at MVC Men’s Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Caleb Wassmer carded a 3-over 75 to pace the University of Evansville men’s golf team in Sunday’s opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at the Country Club of Paducah.

Wassmer’s round has him in a tie for the 10th position in the standings with two rounds remaining. One behind him was Carson Parker. His 4-over round of 76 put him in a tie for 15th.

Third for the Purple Aces was Henry Kiel. With a round of 80 strokes, Kiel is positioned in a tie for 28th. Isaac Rohleder and Dallas Koth carded rounds of 85 and are tied for 41st. As a team, Evansville is in the 8th spot, but has plenty of time to move up as the team is just nine strokes out of a top four position.

Just in front of the Aces in 7th is Illinois State, who stands at a 313 while Missouri State and Loyola, who rank in the 4th and 5th positions, are six and seven strokes in front of UE, respectively. Three teams have put some distance on the rest of the pack at the top of the field with Southern Illinois leading the way. A 295 has them three in front of Drake and five on top of third-place Valparaiso.

Matthis Besard of SIU and Silvester Tan from Drake are the individual leaders, each finishing Sunday’s round with a 1-under 71.

On Monday, the second round of 18 will take place before the tournament is completed on Tuesday.

