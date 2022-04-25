Sunshine returns with cooler temps on Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front dramatically shifted the Tri-State’s weather from breezy and warm to cool and wet between Sunday and Monday. Most of the region picked up between .50 and 1″ of rain. Temperatures will remain below normal for the first half of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Skies should clear Monday night, so it will be sunny through Thursday. Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s for Friday and the weekend.

