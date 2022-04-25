Birthday Club
RiverValley Behavioral Health in Owensboro hosting mental health art contest

RiverValley Behavioral Health
RiverValley Behavioral Health(RiverValley)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - RiverValley Behavioral Health in Owensboro is hosting their second annual Youth Mental Health Art Contest.

Officials say students from kindergarten to college students are invited to submit a visual art piece to promote mental health awareness.

That could be a painting, sculpture or even a poem.

There will be a $500 grand prize, and a certificate will be awarded to Project of the Year Winners in each division.

Divisions are separated into three age groups: kindergarten through sixth grade, seventh through 12th, and college students aged 18 to 24.

Officials say a matching contribution will be awarded to the school or nonprofit organization selected by the winners.

For more information, contact contest@rvbh.com.

