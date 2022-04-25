Rainy morning, much cooler temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front is pushing rain through the Tri-State this morning, but most of that rain will be gone before lunch, and we may even get a few peeks of sunshine before the sun sets this evening.

Temperatures stayed very mild overnight in the 60s and 70s, but we will drop into the 50s this morning behind the cold front bringing us this rain. As the weather begins to clear, our temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. This will be noticeably cooler after reaching the 80s the past three days!

Sunny skies return tomorrow and Wednesday, but that cool air from the northwest will still have a tight grip on us. We will start the day with morning lows in the low 40s Tuesday morning, then we will only climb into the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon.

Our coldest temperatures of the week will arrive Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30s! However, our wind direction will shift throughout the day, and warmer air will start to flow in from the southeast. High temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday, and we will reach the 70s by this weekend. A few scattered showers and storms may also be possible this weekend, but we haven’t nailed down the timing for that rain just yet.

