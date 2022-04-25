Birthday Club
Police: Owensboro home hit with gunfire over weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police were called to a home hit by gunfire.

It happened on Carpenter Drive over the weekend.

Police say they found a man who said he was in a fight with another man.

They say the witness told them when he began walking away, the second man fired a gun at him.

We’re told a home was hit once by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

