Police: Owensboro home hit with gunfire over weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police were called to a home hit by gunfire.

It happened on Carpenter Drive over the weekend.

Police say they found a man who said he was in a fight with another man.

They say the witness told them when he began walking away, the second man fired a gun at him.

We’re told a home was hit once by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

