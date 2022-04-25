Police: Owensboro home hit with gunfire over weekend
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police were called to a home hit by gunfire.
It happened on Carpenter Drive over the weekend.
Police say they found a man who said he was in a fight with another man.
They say the witness told them when he began walking away, the second man fired a gun at him.
We’re told a home was hit once by gunfire, but no one was hurt.
