Police investigating after Evansville home hit by gunfire

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after a house was hit by gunfire.

They say a man woke up and found bullet holes in his home on West Idlewild Drive

According to a media report, police found four holes shot into the front of the house.

Police say neighbors even heard the shots ring out.

We’re told four shell casings were found outside the home.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

