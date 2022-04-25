Officials investigating small electrical fire at Newburgh Schnucks

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials are investigating an electrical fire at the Newburgh Schnucks.

It happened around 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

Officials say the fire was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher, but the dry chemicals from the extinguisher forced the store to close for the day.

They say there was no major damage or injuries, and the store will announce temporary hours soon.

