Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A stabbing investigation is underway in Evansville. A media report states it happened on Covert Avenue, just west of Highway 41.

We could learn more information today on a body found near the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. We’re told no foul play is suspected at this time.

Two shootings in downtown Bloomington left four people hurt. They happened within two blocks of each other near Indiana University.

The DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day is coming up. Local agents say it could be the difference-maker of someone in our community developing addiction.

