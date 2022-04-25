Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines 4/25
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - A stabbing investigation is underway in Evansville. A media report states it happened on Covert Avenue, just west of Highway 41.

We could learn more information today on a body found near the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. We’re told no foul play is suspected at this time.

Two shootings in downtown Bloomington left four people hurt. They happened within two blocks of each other near Indiana University.

The DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day is coming up. Local agents say it could be the difference-maker of someone in our community developing addiction.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Police: Owensboro home hit with gunfire over weekend
Henderson Fire Dept. using social media to teach about fire prevention
Officials investigating small electrical fire at Newburgh Schnucks
Henderson Fire Dept. using social media to teach about fire prevention
Police: Owensboro home hit with gunfire over weekend