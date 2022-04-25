Birthday Club
Legendary jockey ‘Cowboy Jones’ passes away

Robert A. "Cowboy" Jones
Robert A. "Cowboy" Jones(WFIE Archives)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Ellis Park confirm Robert A. “Cowboy” Jones has died.

He had been in hospice in Henderson. We’re told he passed away early Monday morning.

The popular jockey began racing at Ellis Park in 1959, and had a 50 year career.

He shared his story in a book about his life that came out in 2014.

Comments from Ellis Park are expected, and we’ll add them to this story.

We’ll also include funeral information when it’s announced.

