Legendary jockey ‘Cowboy Jones’ passes away

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Ellis Park confirm Robert A. “Cowboy” Jones has died.

He had been in hospice in Henderson. We’re told he passed away early Monday morning.

The popular jockey began racing at Ellis Park in 1959, and had a 50 year career.

He shared his story in a book about his life that came out in 2014.

