KWC baseball earns split in doubleheader at Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio. (WFIE) - After struggling on day one, the Panthers avenged a 11-2 loss in their first game of the day to take down the Tiffin Dragons 7-4 in their final game of the series.

KWC moves to 17-24 (14-10 G-MAC) while the TU moves to 25-16 (20-6 G-MAC).

--Game One--

Wesleyan opened the game up strong, going up 2-0 in the first inning on a 2-RBI single from Hunter Combs to score Ben Wilcoxson and Robert Chayka.

Despite their strong start, the Panther went hitless the rest of the game and Tiffin went on to win 11-2. Austin Baugh (1-5) pitched all six innings and struck out six in the loss.

--Game Two--

Wesleyan used the long ball to take down the Dragons in game two, hitting four, en-route to a 7-4 win. Jaret Humphrey hit two, going deep in the second and seventh innings. Not to be outdone, Robert Chayka and Kyle Werries each hit home runs in the midst of a five-run seventh inning. Sammy Rowan added to the Panther’s total with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to score the game’s final run.

Robert Chayka, Ben Wilcoxson, Kyle Werries and Jaret Humphrey each racked up two hits in the game. Humphrey led the way with three RBI’s.

Coy Burns (3-0) struck out five in the win. Ike Speiser came through with his G-MAC leading seventh save of the year, striking out two in the final inning of play.

Wesleyan will be in action on Tuesday when they travel across the river to Evansville to take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. First pitch will be at 6 p.m.

