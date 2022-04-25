Indianapolis Motor Speedway President visits Evansville 1 month before Indy 500

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are now 34 days from the Indianapolis 500.

Monday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles came to southern Indiana to hype up the 106th running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

He showed up in style in one of the many pace cars. Boles says the speedway team is really emphasizing “back home in Indiana” this May. That’s because it’s been three years since the “largest sports venue in the *world” has seen full-capacity.

Now just a month away, Boles says the Indy 500 isn’t just an Indianapolis asset, it’s an Indiana asset.

”It’s really had to explain the electricity and the energy, especially the 45 minutes leading up to the Indy 500 – the prerace, the national anthem, Back Home Again in Indiana, the drivers getting ready to go, seeing the venue packed. It’s one of those events, even if you’re not a race fan, especially if you’re a Hoosier, you have to experience once,” said Boles.

Tickets for the 500 festivities are still available.

