Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President visits Evansville 1 month before Indy 500

Indy 500 Pace car visits WFIE
Indy 500 Pace car visits WFIE(WFIE)
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are now 34 days from the Indianapolis 500.

Monday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles came to southern Indiana to hype up the 106th running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

He showed up in style in one of the many pace cars. Boles says the speedway team is really emphasizing “back home in Indiana” this May. That’s because it’s been three years since the “largest sports venue in the *world” has seen full-capacity.

Now just a month away, Boles says the Indy 500 isn’t just an Indianapolis asset, it’s an Indiana asset.

”It’s really had to explain the electricity and the energy, especially the 45 minutes leading up to the Indy 500 – the prerace, the national anthem, Back Home Again in Indiana, the drivers getting ready to go, seeing the venue packed. It’s one of those events, even if you’re not a race fan, especially if you’re a Hoosier, you have to experience once,” said Boles.

Tickets for the 500 festivities are still available. Click here to find them.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Holtz
Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery
Timothy Michael Brown III.
Affidavit: Man stabbed while trying to buy marijuana
OPD investigating after body discovered along riverbank
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Officials say a rollover crash happened on U.S. Highway 41 Alternate in Henderson County on...
Driver airlifted to hospital following rollover crash in Corydon

Latest News

EPD launches new Keep Me Safe registry
EPD launches new registry campaign helping people with communication challenges
6 people accused of bringing contraband into Webster Co. Jail
Jacqueline McMillen.
Several people arrested after investigation into being contraband into Webster Co. Jail
Brian Holtz
Former parks director facing 12 felony charges including fraud & forgery