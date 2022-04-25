Birthday Club
Highland Challenger Baseball League hosts opening day

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highland Challenger Baseball League has given children with physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to play baseball since 2014, and Sunday was opening day.

The league has played spring and fall seasons every year except for 2020, and each kid has a “buddy” who helps them play the field and run the bases. All these athletes were ecstatic to be back on the field, and the league says this season has a record of 120 kids signed up to play.

“For some kids, this is the only team-based activity that they get to participate in, so they’re seeing their friends that they knew from last year, from last season and making new friends today,” Highland Challenger League board member Noah Robinson said. “Central softball and lacrosse is out here. We could not do this without our buddy program. These kids require a helper on the field.”

For those interested in signing up a child, the Challenger League accepts registrations all through the season.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

