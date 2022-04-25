Birthday Club
Henderson Fire Dept. using social media to teach about fire prevention
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Elementary students in Henderson have been getting in the groove of learning.

The Henderson Fire Department challenged students to “Sparky’s TikTok Challenge.”

Students at each of the elementary schools were sent educational fire prevention videos.

During the video, there was a secret message students had to decode.

Then students had to send them doing their assigned video while also saying the secret code word.

Firefighters say it started as a way to engage students during the pandemic while they couldn’t go into schools and teach themselves.

“So we have a group of kids that are between kindergarten and second grade that have not heard the message for the fire department. So it’s really our opportunity and responsibility to get that message out whether it’s a pandemic or not, they still need that information,” said Shawn Crabtree with the Henderson Fire Department.

Monday is the last day for the TikTok Challenge.

The fire department says they’ll pick a winner and will give out prizes.

We’ll have this full story tonight on 14 News.

