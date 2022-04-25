Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Former parks director facing felony fraud & misconduct charges

Brian Holtz
Brian Holtz(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a months long investigation, the former Evansville Parks Director has been charged with 12 counts including fraud, official misconduct, counterfeiting, and forgery.

Those charges against Brian Holtz were just filed Monday.

As we reported last July, Holtz resigned from his position.

Mayor Winnecke said there were questionable invoices in the department, and EPD’s Financial Crimes Unit started an investigation.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer has been handling the Parks Director duties in the meantime.

A joint press conference with the Evansville Police Department and the Mayor’s Office will be held at 1:00 p.m.

You can watch it here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD investigating after body discovered along riverbank
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
Officials say a rollover crash happened on U.S. Highway 41 Alternate in Henderson County on...
Driver airlifted to hospital following rollover crash in Corydon
Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon
Sterling Kiefer
ISP: Jasper man arrested after leading police on chase

Latest News

Timothy Michael Brown III.
Affidavit: Man stabbed while trying to buy marijuana
All Kentucky counties in green on state COVID map
DEA National Drug Take Back Day this weekend
DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day is this weekend
Dispatch: Water main break in Petersburg affecting entire city