Former parks director facing felony fraud & misconduct charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a months long investigation, the former Evansville Parks Director has been charged with 12 counts including fraud, official misconduct, counterfeiting, and forgery.

Those charges against Brian Holtz were just filed Monday.

As we reported last July, Holtz resigned from his position.

Mayor Winnecke said there were questionable invoices in the department, and EPD’s Financial Crimes Unit started an investigation.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer has been handling the Parks Director duties in the meantime.

A joint press conference with the Evansville Police Department and the Mayor’s Office will be held at 1:00 p.m.

