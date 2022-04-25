EPD launches new registry campaign helping people with communication challenges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is launching a new registry aimed at better communication with people in the community.

EPD says if you or your loved one would be vulnerable in a crisis because of their sensory, movement or communication differences, you should consider joining the registry.

They say the new “Keep Me Safe Registry” makes sure first responders have information available to help those with these challenges that require specialized support and accommodations.

EPD says people who register will get a decal that has information first responders will need to help in an incident. These decals can be put on participants’ homes and cars.

People who are interested in registering can sign up on Optimal Rhythms website.

