EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a reporting of a stabbing incident late Sunday night.

Dispatch says this happened near Roca Bar on South Kentucky Avenue around 10:10 p.m.

Officials say a man in the street told authorities he was stabbed.

