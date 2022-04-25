Birthday Club
DEA National Drug Take Back Day this weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day is coming up.

It’s a day that local agents say could be the difference-maker for someone in our community developing addiction.

The Take Back Day is April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We talked to the Evansville area DEA Assistant Special Agent Michael Gannon who says it’s easy for anyone to hand their prescriptions over for the Take Back Day.

He says you can go to www.DEATAKEBACK.com and you can enter your zip code and it’ll give you the closest drop-off locations near you.

Special Agent Gannon says when medication is left in a medicine cabinet, that could open up opportunities for family members or friends to explore and decide they want to take something and that’s how he says addiction starts for some people.

This event is twice a year.

It happens every October and April, and Special Agent Gannon says it’s critical for the times we’re in.

“We’re facing epidemic times in this country with the latest numbers from the CDC was over 105,000 people died a year with over 290 people dying each day because of a drug overdose. And obviously, opioids misuse and various opioids such as fentanyl is just critical to that number being so high, so just want to bring that awareness out,” Special Agent Gannon said.

He says they’ll accept capsules, pills and patches in solid forms in prescription medications.

He says the DEA Take Back Day has removed more than 7,600 tons of medication out of communities since it began.

