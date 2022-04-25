Birthday Club
All Kentucky counties in green on state COVID map

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials say all of Kentucky is in green on the state’s coronavirus map.

The map provided by the Commonwealth’s coronavirus monitoring website shows how far the state has come since the pandemic started.

Kentucky COVID-19 community levels by county.
Kentucky COVID-19 community levels by county.(Team Kentucky.)

As we’ve reported months ago, the state was covered in red, the highest level of community spread of the virus.

Now, the Commonwealth sits in Green, the lowest level of community spread.

This map was last updated on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

