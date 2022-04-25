6 people accused of bringing contraband into Webster Co. Jail

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Six people are facing charges after allegedly working together to bring contraband into the Webster County Jail.

Officials say these charges come as a part of an ongoing investigation.

Providence police say they received information that the operation was organized by at least two inmates in the facility.

On Sunday night, authorities were working surveillance at the jail and saw a car driven by 22-year-old Aaron Lovell of Sturgis.

They say 68-year-old William Dennis Barnaby of Henderson and 30-year-old Maggie Ann Miller of Morganfield were also in the car.

Officials say the car drove up to a Webster County Deputy Jailer’s vehicle.

Police say they watched as Miller get out of the car to try and place a McDonald’s bag inside the deputy jailer’s vehicle.

When the car left, officers watched a deputy jailer, 57-year-old Jacquline Puckett McMillen, come out of the jail and go to her vehicle.

That’s when authorities approached McMillen and say they found meth, e-cigarettes, a meth pipe and a bag of McDonald’s food.

Officials say through interviews, they discovered the three other individuals had concealed the contraband inside the bag of food.

They say the deputy jailer was going to get the items and deliver them to a couple of inmates in the jail.

Those inmates were identified as Adam Joel Gray and Derrick Robert Dempsey.

All six individuals are now facing drug-related charges.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.