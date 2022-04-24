Birthday Club
Wesleyan Softball Swept at Ohio Dominican

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, OH. (WFIE) - Softball finally broke their three-game scoreless streak, but couldn’t find a W as they fell 7-0 and 11-1 to Ohio Dominican on Sunday afternoon. 

ODU moves to 27-13 (16-1 G-MAC) while the Panthers fall to 12-34 (5-13 G-MAC).

Wesleyan scored their lone run of the day on a Cameron Hamilton RBI single in the 2nd inning of game two to score Grace Scott. Scott went 2-for-5 on the day with a run scored. Wesleyan had their chances on the day, but left nine runners on base in both games combined.

Cameron Hamilton (3-12) took the loss in game one while Mary Morgan (8-12) took it in game two.

Wesleyan will be back at home this weekend when they host Ursuline on Friday and Lake Erie on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Friday.

