Water boil advisory issued in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WFIE) - Sacramento Water Works is currently under a water boil advisory for some of its customers in McLean County.

Officials say the advisory is affecting customers between the Dollar Store at 12100 Highway 81 South and the Muhlenberg County line, including side roads.

According to a release, affected areas include Coffman Schoolhouse Road, Craig Lane, City Lane, Hudson Loop, Green Acre and Derby Lane.

Sacramento water officials say the boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

